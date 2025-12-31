Insider Unloading: Roger E Susi Sells $488K Worth Of iRadimed Shares

Roger E Susi, CEO at iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD), disclosed an insider sell on December 30, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Susi's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled the sale of 5,000 shares of iRadimed. The total transaction value is $488,316.

Monitoring the market, iRadimed's shares down by 0.0% at $97.77 during Wednesday's morning.

All You Need to Know About iRadimed

iRadimed Corp develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system, and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system, and accessories and services relating to them. The company provides a non-magnetic IV infusion pump system which is designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. The MRI products of the company are sold to hospitals and acute care facilities in the United States and internationally. It generates majority revenue from United States.

Financial Insights: iRadimed

Revenue Growth: iRadimed displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 77.8% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): iRadimed's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.44.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: iRadimed's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 59.25 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 15.6 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): iRadimed's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 45.96, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

