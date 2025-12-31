Idaho Strategic Resources President & CEO Sold $834K In Company Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on December 30, John Swallow, President & CEO at Idaho Strategic Resources (AMEX:IDR), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Swallow sold 20,000 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total transaction value is $834,400.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Idaho Strategic Resources shares up by 1.61%, trading at $42.16.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc is a vertically integrated, operating junior mining company. It produces gold at the Golden Chest Mine. In addition to gold and gold production, the company maintains a strategic and domestic presence in the Critical Minerals sector and is focused on advancing its officially recognized Lemhi Pass, Diamond Creek, and Roberts Rare Earth Element projects in central Idaho.

Idaho Strategic Resources: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Idaho Strategic Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 80.09% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 63.6% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Idaho Strategic Resources's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.2.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 56.84 , Idaho Strategic Resources's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 16.57 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Idaho Strategic Resources's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 50.15 reflects market recognition of Idaho Strategic Resources's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Idaho Strategic Resources's Insider Trades.

