At Duolingo, Stephen C Chen Chooses To Exercise Options, Resulting In $291K

A substantial insider activity was disclosed on December 30, as Chen, General Counsel at Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), reported the exercise of a large sell of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Chen, General Counsel at Duolingo, exercising stock options for 1,800 shares of DUOL. The total transaction was valued at $291,888.

Currently, Duolingo shares are trading down 0.32%, priced at $176.58 during Wednesday's morning. This values Chen's 1,800 shares at $291,888.

Discovering Duolingo: A Closer Look

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include the Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has four predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test, and In-App Purchases.

Breaking Down Duolingo's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Duolingo's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 41.08% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 72.47% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Duolingo's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 6.36.

Debt Management: Duolingo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Duolingo's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 22.31 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 8.82 , Duolingo's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Duolingo's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 59.55, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Duolingo's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.