If You Invested $100 In Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSE:MGK) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.49%. Currently, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion.

Buying $100 In MGK: If an investor had bought $100 of MGK stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $867.15 today based on a price of $415.41 for MGK at the time of writing.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

