Comparing Tesla With Industry Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Automobiles industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Tesla Background

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of real world artificial intelligence software, which includes autonomous driving and humanoid robots. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling a sports car and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network and an auto insurance business.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Tesla Inc 313.40 18.90 16.74 1.75% $3.66 $5.05 11.57% Toyota Motor Corp 9.51 1.17 0.89 2.54% $1824.36 $1968.84 8.15% General Motors Co 15.71 1.16 0.44 1.95% $5.74 $3.11 -0.34% Ferrari NV 35.28 14.86 7.99 10.42% $0.67 $0.88 7.4% Ford Motor Co 11.31 1.11 0.28 5.29% $3.67 $4.3 9.39% Li Auto Inc 15.93 1.69 0.90 -0.86% $-0.71 $4.47 -36.17% Thor Industries Inc 19.74 1.28 0.57 0.5% $0.11 $0.32 11.5% Winnebago Industries Inc 32.15 0.94 0.40 0.45% $0.03 $0.09 12.32% Workhorse Group Inc 0.07 1.45 0.34 -28.77% $-0.01 $-0.01 -4.97% Average 17.46 2.96 1.48 -1.06% $229.23 $247.75 0.91%

By closely examining Tesla, we can identify the following trends:

At 313.4 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 17.95x , suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 18.9 which exceeds the industry average by 6.39x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 16.74 , which is 11.31x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.75% is 2.81% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.66 Billion , which is 0.02x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $5.05 Billion , which indicates 0.02x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 11.57%, which surpasses the industry average of 0.91%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Tesla and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Tesla has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Key Takeaways

The high PE, PB, and PS ratios suggest that Tesla is relatively overvalued compared to its peers in the Automobiles industry. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth indicate strong profitability and potential for future growth. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit figures may raise concerns about Tesla's operational efficiency and cost management compared to industry competitors.

