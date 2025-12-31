Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 46.42 38.34 24.64 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Broadcom Inc 73.34 20.40 26.58 11.02% $9.86 $12.25 28.18% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 31.04 9.76 13.44 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 112.74 5.77 10.98 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 27.82 5.60 7.81 9.28% $8.35 $7.65 56.65% Qualcomm Inc 34.66 8.77 4.33 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Intel Corp 621.67 1.67 3.07 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Texas Instruments Inc 31.95 9.59 9.30 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 60.27 3.98 12.39 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% ARM Holdings PLC 142.13 15.88 26.79 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Marvell Technology Inc 30.55 5.23 9.67 13.84% $2.58 $1.07 36.83% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.19 5.51 4.65 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 23.70 12.41 16.72 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 32.48 3.46 1.76 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% First Solar Inc 20.28 3.15 5.63 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 124.93 20.35 34.77 7.99% $0.09 $0.18 272.08% STMicroelectronics NV 44.93 1.30 2.06 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 74.30 2.76 3.66 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% United Microelectronics Corp 14.79 1.74 2.62 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 69.75 4.75 9.03 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 372.90 14.44 20.82 0.4% $0.01 $0.09 4.92% Rambus Inc 45.09 7.91 15.18 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Average 96.02 7.83 11.49 4.47% $37.85 $32.52 31.75%

When conducting a detailed analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become clear:

At 46.42 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.48x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 38.34 relative to the industry average by 4.9x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 24.64 , which is 2.14x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 29.14% , which is 24.67% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.75 Billion , which is 1.02x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $41.85 Billion , which indicates 1.29x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 62.49%, outperforming the industry average of 31.75%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity, while high EBITDA and gross profit signify robust operational performance. The high revenue growth indicates strong top-line expansion potential. In the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, NVIDIA appears attractively valued based on these metrics.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.