December 31, 2025 9:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Home Depot Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.27%. Currently, Home Depot has a market capitalization of $344.00 billion.

Buying $100 In HD: If an investor had bought $100 of HD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $855.75 today based on a price of $345.55 for HD at the time of writing.

Home Depot's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

HD Logo
HDThe Home Depot Inc
$345.52-0.24%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved