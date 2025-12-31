Here's How Much $1000 Invested In United States Antimony 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.27%. Currently, United States Antimony has a market capitalization of $721.18 million.

Buying $1000 In UAMY: If an investor had bought $1000 of UAMY stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,156.86 today based on a price of $5.15 for UAMY at the time of writing.

United States Antimony's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

