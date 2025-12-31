If You Invested $1000 In NextEra Energy Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.91%. Currently, NextEra Energy has a market capitalization of $168.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In NEE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NEE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,154.38 today based on a price of $80.76 for NEE at the time of writing.

NextEra Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.