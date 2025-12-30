December 30, 2025 3:49 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In NextEra Energy 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.88%. Currently, NextEra Energy has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion.

Buying $100 In NEE: If an investor had bought $100 of NEE stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $611.15 today based on a price of $80.60 for NEE at the time of writing.

NextEra Energy's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

