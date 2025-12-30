Insider Unloading: Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells $3.55M Worth Of Vicor Shares

Revealing a significant insider sell on December 29, Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chairman and CEO at Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Vinciarelli's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled the sale of 32,400 shares of Vicor. The total transaction value is $3,552,445.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Vicor shares up by 0.04%, trading at $112.04.

All You Need to Know About Vicor

Vicor Corp manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems for converting electrical power. It provides modular power converters and configurable products, power component products and integrated circuits, and related products. Its products include Converters, Power Systems, Filters, Custom Power Systems, Input Modules, and others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vicor

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vicor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.52% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 57.52% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Vicor's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.63.

Debt Management: Vicor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 61.54 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 11.52 , Vicor's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 48.61 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Vicor's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.