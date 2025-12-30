Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Intel Background

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and led the semiconductor industry down the path of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel is seeking to reinvigorate its chip manufacturing business, Intel Foundry, while developing leading-edge products within its Intel Products business segment.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Intel Corp 611.33 1.64 3.02 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% NVIDIA Corp 46.59 38.48 24.72 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Broadcom Inc 73.25 20.38 26.54 11.02% $9.86 $12.25 28.18% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 31.37 9.87 13.58 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 112.88 5.77 10.99 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 27.98 5.63 7.85 9.28% $8.35 $7.65 56.65% Qualcomm Inc 34.62 8.76 4.33 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Texas Instruments Inc 32 9.60 9.31 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 60.45 3.99 12.42 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% ARM Holdings PLC 141.68 15.83 26.70 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Marvell Technology Inc 30.20 5.17 9.56 13.84% $2.58 $1.07 36.83% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.25 5.52 4.66 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 23.86 12.49 16.83 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 32.66 3.48 1.77 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% First Solar Inc 20.59 3.19 5.71 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 124.74 20.32 34.71 7.99% $0.09 $0.18 272.08% STMicroelectronics NV 44.86 1.29 2.05 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% ON Semiconductor Corp 74 2.75 3.65 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% United Microelectronics Corp 14.90 1.76 2.64 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 70.01 4.77 9.07 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 372.80 14.44 20.82 0.4% $0.01 $0.09 4.92% Rambus Inc 44.56 7.82 15 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Average 68.63 9.59 12.52 5.67% $39.32 $34.27 34.59%

By analyzing Intel, we can infer the following trends:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 611.33 , is 8.91x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

With a Price to Book ratio of 1.64 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.17x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 3.02 , which is 0.24x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 3.98% is 1.69% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $7.85 Billion , which is 0.2x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $5.22 Billion , which indicates 0.15x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 2.78% compared to the industry average of 34.59%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Intel can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Intel has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Intel in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is high compared to peers, indicating potential overvaluation. The PB and PS ratios are low, suggesting undervaluation relative to industry competitors. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Intel lags behind its peers, signaling weaker financial performance and growth prospects within the sector.

