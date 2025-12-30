If You Invested $1000 In Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SILJ) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.39%. Currently, Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion.

Buying $1000 In SILJ: If an investor had bought $1000 of SILJ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,380.31 today based on a price of $28.57 for SILJ at the time of writing.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

