If You Invested $1000 In Quanta Services Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 23.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.31%. Currently, Quanta Services has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion.

Buying $1000 In PWR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PWR stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $21,222.55 today based on a price of $431.03 for PWR at the time of writing.

Quanta Services's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.