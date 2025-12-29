If You Invested $1000 In Mettler-Toledo Intl Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.59% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.66%. Currently, Mettler-Toledo Intl has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In MTD: If an investor had bought $1000 of MTD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,310.58 today based on a price of $1420.10 for MTD at the time of writing.

Mettler-Toledo Intl's Performance Over Last 10 Years

