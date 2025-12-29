If You Invested $100 In Global X Uranium ETF Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE:URA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.3%. Currently, Global X Uranium ETF has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion.

Buying $100 In URA: If an investor had bought $100 of URA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $299.87 today based on a price of $45.97 for URA at the time of writing.

Global X Uranium ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

