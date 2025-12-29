EVP and CFO At Keysight Techs Sells $203K Of Stock

Neil Dougherty, EVP and CFO at Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS), reported an insider sell on December 29, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of Keysight Techs. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total transaction value is $203,719.

As of Monday morning, Keysight Techs shares are down by 0.29%, currently priced at $205.44.

Delving into Keysight Techs's Background

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

A Deep Dive into Keysight Techs's Financials

Revenue Growth: Keysight Techs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 61.24% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Keysight Techs's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.34.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, Keysight Techs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 41.04 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 6.63 , Keysight Techs's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Keysight Techs's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 24.97, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

