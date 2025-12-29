Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock In The Last 15 Years

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.23%. Currently, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In VONG: If an investor had bought $1000 of VONG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $8,347.74 today based on a price of $122.48 for VONG at the time of writing.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

