Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Stryker Stock In The Last 10 Years

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.57%. Currently, Stryker has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion.

Buying $100 In SYK: If an investor had bought $100 of SYK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $393.49 today based on a price of $354.22 for SYK at the time of writing.

Stryker's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

