Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock In The Last 10 Years

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.36%. Currently, Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion.

Buying $100 In AIQ: If an investor had bought $100 of AIQ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $592.08 today based on a price of $51.34 for AIQ at the time of writing.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

