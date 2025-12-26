Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning B2Gold Stock In The Last 10 Years

B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.58%. Currently, B2Gold has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In BTG: If an investor had bought $1000 of BTG stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,683.17 today based on a price of $4.81 for BTG at the time of writing.

B2Gold's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

