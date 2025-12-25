Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock In The Last 5 Years

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSE:PPLT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.63%. Currently, abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion.

Buying $100 In PPLT: If an investor had bought $100 of PPLT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $210.93 today based on a price of $204.01 for PPLT at the time of writing.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

