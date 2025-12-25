December 25, 2025 5:04 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSE:PPLT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.63%. Currently, abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion.

Buying $100 In PPLT: If an investor had bought $100 of PPLT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $210.93 today based on a price of $204.01 for PPLT at the time of writing.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PPLT Logo
PPLTabrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF
$204.01-0.25%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved