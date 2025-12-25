December 25, 2025 3:32 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In United Microelectronics 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.71%. Currently, United Microelectronics has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion.

Buying $100 In UMC: If an investor had bought $100 of UMC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $421.05 today based on a price of $7.95 for UMC at the time of writing.

United Microelectronics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UMC Logo
UMCUnited Microelectronics Corp
$7.95-0.62%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved