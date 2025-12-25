Here's How Much $100 Invested In United Microelectronics 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.71%. Currently, United Microelectronics has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion.

Buying $100 In UMC: If an investor had bought $100 of UMC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $421.05 today based on a price of $7.95 for UMC at the time of writing.

United Microelectronics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

