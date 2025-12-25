Here's How Much $1000 Invested In ProShares Ultra Silver 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSE:AGQ) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.13%. Currently, ProShares Ultra Silver has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion.

Buying $1000 In AGQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of AGQ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,296.25 today based on a price of $167.50 for AGQ at the time of writing.

ProShares Ultra Silver's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.