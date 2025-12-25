In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Micron Technology Background

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Micron Technology Inc 26.26 5.29 7.37 9.28% $8.35 $7.65 56.65% NVIDIA Corp 46.83 38.68 24.85 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Broadcom Inc 73.23 20.37 26.54 11.02% $9.86 $12.25 28.18% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 30.92 9.73 13.38 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 112.51 5.76 10.95 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Qualcomm Inc 34.88 8.83 4.36 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Intel Corp 605.83 1.63 3 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Texas Instruments Inc 32.26 9.68 9.39 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 60.69 4.01 12.47 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% ARM Holdings PLC 143.62 16.05 27.07 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Marvell Technology Inc 30.87 5.29 9.77 13.84% $2.58 $1.07 36.83% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.93 5.66 4.78 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 24.21 12.67 17.07 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 31.62 3.37 1.72 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% First Solar Inc 20.67 3.21 5.73 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 127.42 20.76 35.46 7.99% $0.09 $0.18 272.08% ON Semiconductor Corp 76.29 2.83 3.76 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% STMicroelectronics NV 44.93 1.30 2.06 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% United Microelectronics Corp 14.88 1.75 2.63 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 69.99 4.77 9.07 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 382.65 14.82 21.37 0.4% $0.01 $0.09 4.92% Rambus Inc 44.85 7.87 15.10 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Average 97.0 9.48 12.41 5.41% $39.29 $34.15 32.03%

After examining Micron Technology, the following trends can be inferred:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 26.26 , which is 0.27x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 5.29 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.56x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 7.37 , which is 0.59x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.28% is 3.87% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $8.35 Billion , which is 0.21x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $7.65 Billion is 0.22x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 56.65% exceeds the industry average of 32.03%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Micron Technology alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Micron Technology has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Micron Technology in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth, along with low EBITDA and gross profit, suggest strong performance and growth prospects relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.