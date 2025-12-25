In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 46.83 38.68 24.85 29.14% $38.75 $41.85 62.49% Broadcom Inc 73.23 20.37 26.54 11.02% $9.86 $12.25 28.18% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 30.92 9.73 13.38 9.44% $691.11 $588.54 30.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 112.51 5.76 10.95 2.06% $2.11 $4.78 35.59% Micron Technology Inc 26.26 5.29 7.37 9.28% $8.35 $7.65 56.65% Qualcomm Inc 34.88 8.83 4.36 -12.88% $3.51 $6.24 10.03% Intel Corp 605.83 1.63 3 3.98% $7.85 $5.22 2.78% Texas Instruments Inc 32.26 9.68 9.39 8.21% $2.24 $2.72 14.24% Analog Devices Inc 60.69 4.01 12.47 2.32% $1.47 $1.94 25.91% ARM Holdings PLC 143.62 16.05 27.07 3.3% $0.22 $1.11 34.48% Marvell Technology Inc 30.87 5.29 9.77 13.84% $2.58 $1.07 36.83% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.93 5.66 4.78 6.43% $1.11 $1.79 -2.37% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 24.21 12.67 17.07 5.12% $0.21 $0.41 18.88% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 31.62 3.37 1.72 3.56% $32.4 $28.88 5.29% First Solar Inc 20.67 3.21 5.73 5.19% $0.61 $0.61 79.67% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 127.42 20.76 35.46 7.99% $0.09 $0.18 272.08% ON Semiconductor Corp 76.29 2.83 3.76 3.22% $0.44 $0.59 -11.98% STMicroelectronics NV 44.93 1.30 2.06 1.33% $0.31 $1.06 -1.97% United Microelectronics Corp 14.88 1.75 2.63 4.29% $30.07 $17.62 -2.25% Tower Semiconductor Ltd 69.99 4.77 9.07 1.9% $0.13 $0.09 6.79% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 382.65 14.82 21.37 0.4% $0.01 $0.09 4.92% Rambus Inc 44.85 7.87 15.10 3.84% $0.08 $0.14 22.68% Average 96.02 7.89 11.57 4.47% $37.85 $32.52 31.75%

When conducting a detailed analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends become clear:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 46.83 , which is 0.49x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 38.68 which exceeds the industry average by 4.9x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 24.85 , which is 2.15x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 29.14% that is 24.67% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.75 Billion is 1.02x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $41.85 Billion , which indicates 1.29x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 62.49%, outperforming the industry average of 31.75%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects.

