$100 Invested In Teva Pharmaceutical Indus 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.15%. Currently, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion.
Buying $100 In TEVA: If an investor had bought $100 of TEVA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $326.88 today based on a price of $31.84 for TEVA at the time of writing.
Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
