Here's How Much $100 Invested In Viking Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.0%. Currently, Viking Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion.

Buying $100 In VKTX: If an investor had bought $100 of VKTX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $634.13 today based on a price of $37.44 for VKTX at the time of writing.

Viking Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

