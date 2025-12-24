Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock In The Last 15 Years

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSE:IVW) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.49%. Currently, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion.

Buying $100 In IVW: If an investor had bought $100 of IVW stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $759.88 today based on a price of $124.67 for IVW at the time of writing.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

