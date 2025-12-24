Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF Stock In The Last 5 Years

State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.72%. Currently, State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion.

Buying $100 In XLE: If an investor had bought $100 of XLE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $234.27 today based on a price of $44.37 for XLE at the time of writing.

State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.