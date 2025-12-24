Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock In The Last 5 Years

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSE:SIVR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.98%. Currently, abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion.

Buying $100 In SIVR: If an investor had bought $100 of SIVR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $269.86 today based on a price of $68.49 for SIVR at the time of writing.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

