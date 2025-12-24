Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Pan American Silver 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.24%. Currently, Pan American Silver has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In PAAS: If an investor had bought $1000 of PAAS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,156.06 today based on a price of $53.81 for PAAS at the time of writing.

Pan American Silver's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.