If You Invested $100 In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (NYSE:GBTC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.7%. Currently, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion.

Buying $100 In GBTC: If an investor had bought $100 of GBTC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $223.14 today based on a price of $67.94 for GBTC at the time of writing.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC)'s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

