$1000 Invested In Huntington Ingalls Indus 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.38%. Currently, Huntington Ingalls Indus has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In HII: If an investor had bought $1000 of HII stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,131.22 today based on a price of $355.68 for HII at the time of writing.

Huntington Ingalls Indus's Performance Over Last 5 Years

