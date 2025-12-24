December 24, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Huntington Ingalls Indus 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.38%. Currently, Huntington Ingalls Indus has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In HII: If an investor had bought $1000 of HII stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,131.22 today based on a price of $355.68 for HII at the time of writing.

Huntington Ingalls Indus's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

