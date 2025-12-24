Board Member At Nike Buys $500K of Stock

HOLMES ROBERT SWAN, Board Member at Nike (NYSE:NKE), reported an insider buy on December 23, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: SWAN demonstrated confidence in Nike by purchasing 8,691 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the transaction is $500,080.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Nike shares up by 4.34%, trading at $59.83.

Discovering Nike: A Closer Look

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Footwear generates about two-thirds of its sales. Key performance footwear categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), NikeSkims (women's athleisure), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores (including about 5,500 in China), and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Nike

Revenue Growth: Nike displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 November, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 40.6% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Nike's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.54.

Debt Management: Nike's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.8. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 33.53 , Nike's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.82 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 28.83 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Nike's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.