Sell Alert: CHRISTOPHER ADAM ELLIS Cashes Out $207K In Zumiez Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on December 23, CHRISTOPHER ADAM ELLIS, President International at Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that ELLIS executed a sale of 7,319 shares of Zumiez with a total value of $207,923.

At Wednesday morning, Zumiez shares are up by 0.72%, trading at $27.9.

Get to Know Zumiez Better

Zumiez Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer engaged in the sale of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company provides merchandise with cultural elements coming from fashion, music, art from action sports, streetwear, and other lifestyles. The company operates under the brands Zumiez, Fast Times, and Blue Tomato, and through both physical stores and websites. The majority of the company's stores are located in the U.S., with the rest in Canada, Australia, and Europe. The U.S. market contributes to the majority of the company's revenue.

Zumiez's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zumiez showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.49% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 37.55% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zumiez's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.57.

Debt Management: Zumiez's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Zumiez's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 67.56 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.52 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Zumiez's EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.99 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

