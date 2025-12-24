Sell Alert: Randall K Fields Cashes Out $99K In ReposiTrak Stock

On December 23, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Randall K Fields, Chief Executive Officer at ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Fields's recent move involves selling 7,500 shares of ReposiTrak. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value is $99,784.

As of Wednesday morning, ReposiTrak shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $13.32.

All You Need to Know About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak Inc is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company based in Murray, Utah, specializing in supply chain management solutions for retailers, suppliers, and wholesalers, prominently in the food industry. The company offers three main product suites: ReposiTrak Compliance Management, ReposiTrak Traceability Network, and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions. These platforms help customers comply with food safety regulations, manage supplier compliance documentation, trace products through the supply chain, and optimize supply chain operations. The company derives revenue from five sources: (i) subscription fees, (ii) transaction-based fees, (iii) professional services fees, (iv) license fees, and (v) hosting and maintenance fees.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ReposiTrak

Revenue Growth: ReposiTrak displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 85.7% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, ReposiTrak exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.1.

Debt Management: ReposiTrak's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 37.0 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 11.02 , ReposiTrak's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.85 reflects market recognition of ReposiTrak's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

