Insider Decision: Clayton M Magouyrk Offloads $1.93M Worth Of Oracle Stock

Disclosed on December 24, Clayton M Magouyrk, Chief Executive Officer at Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Magouyrk's decision to sell 10,000 shares of Oracle was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $1,925,152.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Oracle shares up by 0.72%, trading at $196.75.

Get to Know Oracle Better

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used by the world's largest companies for high-volume online transaction processing workloads. Besides databases, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning platforms and cloud infrastructure that play an increasingly important role in large language model training and inferencing.

Breaking Down Oracle's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Oracle's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 November, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 66.53% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Oracle's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.14.

Debt Management: Oracle's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.15, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 36.72 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 9.27 , Oracle's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 23.49 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Oracle's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.