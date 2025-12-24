Insider Unloading: Troy Weaver Sells Options, Realizes $99K

In a new SEC filing on December 24, it was revealed that Weaver, President at Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Weaver, President at Axalta Coating Systems, exercising stock options for 11,006 shares of AXTA. The total transaction was valued at $99,494.

The Wednesday morning market activity shows Axalta Coating Systems shares down by 0.0%, trading at $32.28. This implies a total value of $99,494 for Weaver's 11,006 shares.

Get to Know Axalta Coating Systems Better

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. Its end markets include refinish and industrial. The Mobility Coatings segment relates to the provision of coating technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company operates in the geographic areas of North America, EMEA countries, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

A Deep Dive into Axalta Coating Systems's Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Axalta Coating Systems faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.42% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 34.94% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Axalta Coating Systems's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.51.

Debt Management: Axalta Coating Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.49, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 15.44 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Axalta Coating Systems's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.36 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.33, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Axalta Coating Systems's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.