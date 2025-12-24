Assessing Tesla's Performance Against Competitors In Automobiles Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in relation to its major competitors in the Automobiles industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Tesla Background

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of real world artificial intelligence software, which includes autonomous driving and humanoid robots. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling a sports car and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network and an auto insurance business.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Tesla Inc 334.87 20.19 17.89 1.75% $3.66 $5.05 11.57% Toyota Motor Corp 9.73 1.20 0.91 2.54% $1824.36 $1968.84 8.15% General Motors Co 15.79 1.16 0.44 1.95% $5.74 $3.11 -0.34% Ferrari NV 35.62 15.01 8.07 10.42% $0.67 $0.88 7.4% Ford Motor Co 11.36 1.12 0.28 5.29% $3.67 $4.3 9.39% Li Auto Inc 15.42 1.64 0.88 -0.86% $-0.71 $4.47 -36.17% Thor Industries Inc 20.10 1.31 0.58 0.5% $0.11 $0.32 11.5% Winnebago Industries Inc 33.43 0.98 0.42 0.45% $0.03 $0.09 12.32% Workhorse Group Inc 0.07 1.50 0.35 -28.77% $-0.01 $-0.01 -4.97% Average 17.69 2.99 1.49 -1.06% $229.23 $247.75 0.91%

After a detailed analysis of Tesla, the following trends become apparent:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 334.87 is 18.93x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 20.19 relative to the industry average by 6.75x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 17.89 , surpassing the industry average by 12.01x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.75% that is 2.81% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.66 Billion , which is 0.02x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $5.05 Billion is 0.02x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 11.57%, outperforming the industry average of 0.91%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Tesla stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Tesla has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating the stock may be overvalued based on earnings, book value, and sales. On the other hand, Tesla's high ROE suggests strong profitability relative to shareholder equity, while low EBITDA and gross profit levels may raise concerns about operational efficiency. Additionally, the high revenue growth rate reflects Tesla's strong sales performance compared to competitors in the Automobiles industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.