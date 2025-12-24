December 24, 2025 9:31 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Fortinet 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.93%. Currently, Fortinet has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion.

Buying $100 In FTNT: If an investor had bought $100 of FTNT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,498.76 today based on a price of $80.60 for FTNT at the time of writing.

Fortinet's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

