$100 Invested In Caterpillar 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.74%. Currently, Caterpillar has a market capitalization of $274.42 billion.

Buying $100 In CAT: If an investor had bought $100 of CAT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $849.26 today based on a price of $583.48 for CAT at the time of writing.

Caterpillar's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

