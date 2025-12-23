Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Uranium Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

Uranium Energy (AMEX:UEC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 32.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 45.89%. Currently, Uranium Energy has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion.

Buying $1000 In UEC: If an investor had bought $1000 of UEC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $6,608.47 today based on a price of $12.53 for UEC at the time of writing.

Uranium Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

