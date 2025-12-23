$1000 Invested In Vale 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Vale (NYSE:VALE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.77%. Currently, Vale has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In VALE: If an investor had bought $1000 of VALE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,077.16 today based on a price of $13.24 for VALE at the time of writing.

Vale's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

