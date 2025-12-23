Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Nucor Stock In The Last 10 Years

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.99%. Currently, Nucor has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In NUE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NUE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,029.79 today based on a price of $163.69 for NUE at the time of writing.

Nucor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

