Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Baidu Stock In The Last 20 Years

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 11.24% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.16%. Currently, Baidu has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion.

Buying $1000 In BIDU: If an investor had bought $1000 of BIDU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $38,909.66 today based on a price of $123.83 for BIDU at the time of writing.

Baidu's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.