December 23, 2025 4:30 PM

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lockheed Martin Stock In The Last 20 Years

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.66%. Currently, Lockheed Martin has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion.

Buying $1000 In LMT: If an investor had bought $1000 of LMT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,596.82 today based on a price of $482.55 for LMT at the time of writing.

Lockheed Martin's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

