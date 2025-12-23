$100 Invested In Global X Silver Miners ETF 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SIL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.79%. Currently, Global X Silver Miners ETF has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion.

Buying $100 In SIL: If an investor had bought $100 of SIL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $471.12 today based on a price of $88.96 for SIL at the time of writing.

Global X Silver Miners ETF's Performance Over Last 10 Years

