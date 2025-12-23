Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares Stock In The Last 15 Years

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSE:SPXL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.19%. Currently, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion.

Buying $100 In SPXL: If an investor had bought $100 of SPXL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $954.29 today based on a price of $226.93 for SPXL at the time of writing.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.