If You Invested $100 In State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.68%. Currently, State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion.

Buying $100 In XBI: If an investor had bought $100 of XBI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $760.69 today based on a price of $124.88 for XBI at the time of writing.

State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

